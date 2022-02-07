GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland boys basketball team held Girard to just six 4th quarter points as the Bulldogs topped the Indians 47-37 Monday night.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Girard trailed by six after the first quarter but went on a 11-4 run in the 2nd quarter to take a one-point lead into the half.

But in the 4th quarter, Poland outscored Girard 15-6 to secure the win.

For the Bulldogs, Christian Colosimo had a game-high 18 points while Ross Dedo had 16.

For Girard, Thomas Cardiero had a team-high 10 points.

With the win, Poland improves to 13-5 on the season.