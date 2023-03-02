MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield rallied past Dalton 44-33 in the Division IV Regional Semifinals at Massillon Perry High School on Thursday night.

Jacey Mullen led the Tigers with 17 points and 16 rebounds, while Jameka Brungard added 12. Madi Lesnak tallied 8, while Peyton Kliem chipped in with 7.

Kylee Johnson led Dalton with 9 points, while Maddy West added 8 in the setback.

With the win, Springfield improves to 22-3 on the season. The Tigers advance to face the winner of Western Reserve/Buckeye Central in the Division IV Regional Final on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Massillon Perry High School.