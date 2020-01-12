49ers win 1st playoff game in 6 years, 27-10 over Vikings

by: JOSH DUBOW, Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers Football

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – Jimmy Garoppolo threw a TD pass on his opening drive as a playoff starter and then watched San Francisco’s defense and running game take over from there in the 49ers’ 27-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round.

The Niners first playoff game in six seasons and first ever at Levi’s Stadium turned into a lopsided one as top-seeded San Francisco turned a pair of second-half turnovers by Minnesota into 10 points.

The Vikings didn’t top the 100-yard mark until a garbage-time drive in the fourth quarter.

