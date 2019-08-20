49ers to stay in Youngstown ahead of week two of the NFL regular season

The team will reportedly fly to the Valley following its regular season opener in Tampa Bay on September 8

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The San Francisco 49ers have confirmed to Sports Team 27 that they will be returning to the Valley to practice ahead of week two of the regular season.

The team will reportedly fly to the Valley following its regular-season opener in Tampa Bay on September 8. They’ll face the Cincinnati Bengals on September 15.



Practices at Youngstown State University are expected Wednesday through Friday during that week.

The 49ers stayed in Youngstown in both 2011 and 2012.



The team has back-to-back games on the East Coast later in the season on December 1 (Baltimore) and December 8 (New Orleans). But a team spokesman tells Sports Team 27 that it is unlikely that they will be returning to Youngstown a second time this season.