Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

49ers fly Black Lives Matter flag over Levi’s Stadium

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, CA – A Black Lives Matter flag is flying over the home of the San Francisco 49ers. The team raised the flag over Levis Stadium this week. It’s lined up right next to the California state flag and the U.S. flag.

The team posted an image of the flags on social media with a message reading “indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”

It’s not the first time the 49ers have showed their support for the movement. A day after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, 49ers owner Jed York reportedly donated one million dollars to social justice organizations.

York says his conversations with former team quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, pushed him to do more for change.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award