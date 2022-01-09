LOS ANGELES (WKBN) – The San Francisco 49ers won a dramatic game in overtime Sunday 27-24 over the Los Angeles Rams to clinch a postseason berth.

The 49ers trailed 17-0 in the second quarter but allowed just seven points in the second half and overtime.

In overtime, Robbie Gould hit a 24-yard field goal on the 49ers first drive of overtime to give San Francisco the lead.

The Rams had a chance to tie but Matthew Stafford threw an interception to Ambry Thomas which sealed the deal for the 49ers.

The win puts San Francisco into the playoffs as the sixth-seed in the NFC.