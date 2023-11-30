HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – After taking down previously unbeaten Central 26-13 last week, this year’s Hickory football team is on the verge of history.

“We just tell them it’s do or die, and they kind of have taken that model and ran with it,” Hickory head coach Bill Dungee said. “Now they’re in the semifinals, and they’re hungry to advance it and try to get to a state championship.”

“It didn’t really hit me until the next day, like 48 more minutes, and we’re getting room keys on our way to the state championship,” senior Tylon Cousin said.

Now they have a chance on Friday to win and head to the state championship game for the first time in 34 years.

“It’s always the goal to practice on Thanksgiving, so it was a blessing for that goal and win the next day,” Cousin said. “Now we got December football. It’s the first time in a while, so it’s always exciting.”

Although they have a tough obstacle in front with defending state champs in Belle Vernon, the red-hot Hornets have rattled off eight straight wins to put themselves in this position

“You can’t make it this far unless you’re a true definition of a team — a bunch of selfless guys who are really just focused on winning games,” Dungee said. “I think really, once we hit our stride about midway through the season, we can be identified as that a team is going to be tough and play fast physical football.”

But on Friday night, the last football team left standing in the Valley can do something no other Hickory team has done since 1989.

“To be the first team in a while to win, hopefully win state, that was always the goal,” Cousin said. “That’s been the goal since day one with this team, always have ambitions with this team.”

“They understand that awesome responsibility they have now once you’re in the state playoffs,” Dungee said. “You’re not only representing yourself and your families, you’re representing your school, you’re representing the community, and ultimately, you’re representing your district.”

Hickory takes on the Belle Vernon Leopards in the PIAA Class 3A High School Football State Semifinal on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at 7 p.m. at North Allegheny High School.