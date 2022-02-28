YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 40 student-athletes from seven local high schools have qualified for the OHSAA State Bowling Tournament.

Boardman and Struthers will send both their girls and boys teams to Columbus this year. The Champion girls have qualified in Division II, along with four individual qualifiers from East Liverpool, LaBrae, Liberty and Ursuline.

The State Tournament will start with Division II this Friday and Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. Division I bowlers will compete next Friday and Saturday, March 11th and 12th.

The complete list of state qualifiers are listed below:

DIVISION I – GIRLS

Boardman – Head Coach: Justine Cullen

Sam Hoffman, 11

Fatima Rehman, 12

Josalyn Hibbard, 12

Lexus Petrich, 12

Grace Oklota, 11

Alayna Turillo, 11

DIVISION I – BOYS

Boardman – Head Coach: Kevin Randolph

Jacob Burkey, 12

Joe Taraszewski, 12

Rees Beckman, 11

Daniel Enright, 10

Spencer Fernholz, 10

Landon Bryant, 12

DIVISION II – GIRLS

Champion – Head Coach: Dale Johnson

Kyra Dickson, 11

Alayna Wildman, 10

Krysa Dickson, 11

Brianna Williams, 12

Ashley Nicholas, 12

Sami Plott, 9

Laci Rodgers, 11

Samantha Peebles, 9

Struthers – Head Coach: Bob Eisenbraun Jr

Mackinzie Allen, 10

Claire Coppola, 9

Arlene Groves, 11

Hailey Degenaro, 12

Mary Williams, 11

Karla Martinez, 12

Sophia Previte, 9

Alyson Mitchum, 11

Gia Radilovic, 12 – Ursuline

DIVISION II – BOYS

Struthers – Head Coach: Bob Eisenbraun

Brennan Baber, 11

Ben Bishop, 11

Jon Horton, 12

Dom Ferrar, 11

Sean Lane, 12

Nick Johnson, 9

Dylan Woolensack, 9

Colin Tarr, 12

Nathan Kelly, 11 – East Liverpool

Joseph Nohra, 12 – Liberty

Lucas Lancaster, 12 – LaBrae