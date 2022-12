BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lowellville boys basketball outscored Bristol 40-19 in the first half and never looked back as the Rockets grabbed the win 76-40.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Four Rockets reached double-figures led by Ryan Hvisdak with 19, while Vinny Ballone and Anthony Lucente each had 14 and Matt Lucido added 13.

For Bristol, Mikey Burbach had a team-high 16 points.

With the win, Lowellville improves to 3-0 while Bristol drops to 3-1 on the season.