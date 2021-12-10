BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Panthers scored in double-figures as Bristol earned their third win in three tries by topping Southington, 61-25.

Mikey Burbach and Nick Church each scored 14 points. Jonny Stephens added 11 and Kaiden Kohler rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10.

Bristol has allowed the opposition to score an average of 26.3 points per game.

The Panthers return to action on Tuesday when to travel to Windham to face the Bombers.

Tre Redding led Southington with 6 points. The Wildcats (1-3) will play host to Bloomfield Tuesday.