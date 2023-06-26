COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the divisional breakdown for the upcoming boys and girls high school basketball seasons.

Four local teams are changing divisions beginning this season.

The Howland boys are moving down to Division II after competing in Division I last season.

On the girls side, Chaney moves up to compete in Division I. The East Liverpool girls move up to Division II, while Mineral Ridge moves up to Division III.

The OHSAA uses enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education to determine divisions.