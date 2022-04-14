LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Liberty football standouts have made their college choices official.

A signing ceremony was held at Liberty High School on Thursday morning.

Devinn Ruffin has committed to continuing his football career at Bethany.

Donte Venters, Jadan Townsend, and Jordan Townsend have all committed to play at Hiram.

Venters rushed for 587 yards and 6 touchdowns last season for the Leopards. Defensively he amassed 33 total tackles with one sack and six pass breakups.

Jadan Townsend played in ten games at Liberty, finishing second on the team with 48 total tackles. He also tallied four sacks and one fumble recovery. On special teams, he returned a punt for a touchdown.

Jordan Townsend finished with 32 total tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss.

Ruffinn piled up 280 rushing yards with four touchdowns. Defensively, he recorded two fumble recoveries and an interception.