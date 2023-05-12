AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Austintown Fitch High School track and field standouts have made their college choices official.

A signing ceremony was held at Austintown Fitch High School on Friday.

Brogan Roby is heading to Tiffin University, while Nick Tibolla will compete at Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina.

Kory White will continue his career close to home after officially committing to Westminster College. He will be joined in New Wilmington by fellow Falcon Mackenzie Krohn who likewise is heading to Westminster College.