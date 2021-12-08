POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN Sports Team 27 will once again broadcast all games of the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic on Saturday afternoon.

A total of four games are on the slate, which will air live on MyYTV and also streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Chad Krispinsky and Jeff Hammerton will have the call for all four games.

In 2012, the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley started the event. Boys and girls basketball teams from throughout the area come together to play on a Saturday in December.

All the proceeds from the event benefit the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

The event begins Saturday at 12 p.m. at Poland Seminary High School.

Saturday’s game schedule (tipoff times are approximate):

12 p.m. Girard Boys vs. Salem Boys

1:45 p.m. Youngstown Chaney Boys vs. Boardman Boys

3:30 p.m. Poland Girls vs. West Branch Girls

5:15 p.m. Poland Boys vs. Labrae Boys