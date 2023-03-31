YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Phantoms had their three-game winning streak snapped on Friday as they fell to Muskegon 4-2 at the Covelli Centre.

The Phantoms would open the scoring in the second period when Shane Lechance scored on the powerplay to make it 1-0.

But Muskegon would answer back minutes later with a powerplay goal of their own by Cody Croal.

The advantage would continue to provide scoring when later in the second period Martin Misiak netted his fourth of the season to give the Phantoms a 2-1 lead.

It wouldn’t last long though, as the Lumberjacks would level the scoring just before the end of the period as Gavin McCarthy would level it at 2 before the break.

Muskegon would grab their first lead of the game early in the third period when Michael Callow scored his 18th of the season to make it 3-2.

Croal would add an empty net goal late to complete the scoring.

Earlier in the week, the Phantoms clinched a playoff spot and currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference.

The two teams will battle again on Saturday at the Covelli Centre with faceoff scheduled for 7:05 p.m.