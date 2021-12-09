MEDINA, Ohio (WKBN) – Medina Quarterback Drew Allar was named the 35th Ohio Mr. Football on Thursday.

The Penn State recruit threw for 4,444 yards and 48 touchdowns this season. He also rushed for 382 yards and nine touchdowns, helping lead Media to a record of 13-1.

“I’m super grateful for the honor and super excited about it, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches,” Allar said. “It wasn’t just me. We had a great team and a great coaching staff. That’s why we were so successful.

“I don’t think my teammates got enough credit for what they did. It always got circled back to me, and I don’t think that was fair to them. Without them, I couldn’t have done anything that I did this year.”

Springfield quarterback Te’Sean Smoot was runner-up to Allar in Mr. Football voting, while Upper Arlington running back Carson Gresock came in third. Other finalists were Marysville linebacker Gabe Powers, St. Clairsville offensive lineman Avery Henry, West Lafayette Ridgewood quarterback Gabe Tingle, Archbold quarterback D.J. Newman, Mount Orab Western Brown quarterback Drew Novack and LaGrange Keystone running back/linebacker Gideon Lampron.

Allar plans to enroll at Penn State in January to take part in spring practices with the Nittany Lions.



The following are previous Ohio Mr. Football winners, including their college choice at the time:

1987: Buster Howe, RB-DB-K-P, Zanesville, Ohio State

1988: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State

1989: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State

1990: Bobby Hoying, QB, St. Henry, Ohio State

1991: Derek Kidwell, QB-DE, Fostoria, Bowling Green

1992: Marc Edwards, RB-LB, Norwood, Notre Dame

1993: Curtis Enis, RB-LB, Mississinawa Valley, Penn State

1994: Charles Woodson, DB-RB, Fremont Ross, Michigan

1995: Andy Katzenmoyer, LB, Westerville South, Ohio State

1996: Derek Combs, RB-DB-KR, Grove City, Ohio State

1997: Tony Fisher, RB, Euclid, Notre Dame

1998: Ryan Brewer, RB, Troy, South Carolina

1999: Bam Childress, DB-WR-KR, Bedford St. Peter Chanel, Ohio State

2000: Jeff Backes, RB-DB, Upper Arlington, Northwestern

2001: Maurice Clarett, RB, Warren G. Harding, Ohio State

2002: Ben Mauk, QB, Kenton, Wake Forest/Cincinnati

2003: Ray Williams, RB, Cleveland Benedictine, West Virginia

2004: Tyrell Sutton, RB, Archbishop Hoban, Northwestern

2005: Delone Carter, RB, Copley, Syracuse

2006: Brandon Saine, RB, Piqua, Ohio State

2007: Bart Tanski, QB, Mentor, Bowling Green

2008: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2009: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2010: Akise Teague, RB-DB-KR, Youngstown Ursuline, Cincinnati

2011: Maty Mauk, QB, Kenton, Missouri/Eastern Kentucky

2012: Mitch Trubisky, QB, Mentor, North Carolina

2013: Dante Booker Jr., LB, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, Ohio State

2014: Joe Burrow, QB, Athens, Ohio State, Louisiana State

2015: Keishaun Sims, RB-DB, Massillon Perry, Ashland University

2016: Michael Warren, RB, Toledo Central Catholic, University of Cincinnati

2017: Joey Baughman, QB, Wadsworth, Elon University

2018: Cade Stover, SS-RB, Lexington, Ohio State University



2019: Evan Prater, QB, Cincinnati Wyoming, University of Cincinnati

2020: Corey Kiner, RB, Cincinnati Roger Bacon, Louisiana State

2021: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State