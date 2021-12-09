MEDINA, Ohio (WKBN) – Medina Quarterback Drew Allar was named the 35th Ohio Mr. Football on Thursday.
The Penn State recruit threw for 4,444 yards and 48 touchdowns this season. He also rushed for 382 yards and nine touchdowns, helping lead Media to a record of 13-1.
“I’m super grateful for the honor and super excited about it, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches,” Allar said. “It wasn’t just me. We had a great team and a great coaching staff. That’s why we were so successful.
“I don’t think my teammates got enough credit for what they did. It always got circled back to me, and I don’t think that was fair to them. Without them, I couldn’t have done anything that I did this year.”
Springfield quarterback Te’Sean Smoot was runner-up to Allar in Mr. Football voting, while Upper Arlington running back Carson Gresock came in third. Other finalists were Marysville linebacker Gabe Powers, St. Clairsville offensive lineman Avery Henry, West Lafayette Ridgewood quarterback Gabe Tingle, Archbold quarterback D.J. Newman, Mount Orab Western Brown quarterback Drew Novack and LaGrange Keystone running back/linebacker Gideon Lampron.
Allar plans to enroll at Penn State in January to take part in spring practices with the Nittany Lions.
The following are previous Ohio Mr. Football winners, including their college choice at the time:
1987: Buster Howe, RB-DB-K-P, Zanesville, Ohio State
1988: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State
1989: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State
1990: Bobby Hoying, QB, St. Henry, Ohio State
1991: Derek Kidwell, QB-DE, Fostoria, Bowling Green
1992: Marc Edwards, RB-LB, Norwood, Notre Dame
1993: Curtis Enis, RB-LB, Mississinawa Valley, Penn State
1994: Charles Woodson, DB-RB, Fremont Ross, Michigan
1995: Andy Katzenmoyer, LB, Westerville South, Ohio State
1996: Derek Combs, RB-DB-KR, Grove City, Ohio State
1997: Tony Fisher, RB, Euclid, Notre Dame
1998: Ryan Brewer, RB, Troy, South Carolina
1999: Bam Childress, DB-WR-KR, Bedford St. Peter Chanel, Ohio State
2000: Jeff Backes, RB-DB, Upper Arlington, Northwestern
2001: Maurice Clarett, RB, Warren G. Harding, Ohio State
2002: Ben Mauk, QB, Kenton, Wake Forest/Cincinnati
2003: Ray Williams, RB, Cleveland Benedictine, West Virginia
2004: Tyrell Sutton, RB, Archbishop Hoban, Northwestern
2005: Delone Carter, RB, Copley, Syracuse
2006: Brandon Saine, RB, Piqua, Ohio State
2007: Bart Tanski, QB, Mentor, Bowling Green
2008: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron
2009: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron
2010: Akise Teague, RB-DB-KR, Youngstown Ursuline, Cincinnati
2011: Maty Mauk, QB, Kenton, Missouri/Eastern Kentucky
2012: Mitch Trubisky, QB, Mentor, North Carolina
2013: Dante Booker Jr., LB, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, Ohio State
2014: Joe Burrow, QB, Athens, Ohio State, Louisiana State
2015: Keishaun Sims, RB-DB, Massillon Perry, Ashland University
2016: Michael Warren, RB, Toledo Central Catholic, University of Cincinnati
2017: Joey Baughman, QB, Wadsworth, Elon University
2018: Cade Stover, SS-RB, Lexington, Ohio State University
2019: Evan Prater, QB, Cincinnati Wyoming, University of Cincinnati
2020: Corey Kiner, RB, Cincinnati Roger Bacon, Louisiana State
2021: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State