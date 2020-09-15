350 and Counting! Canfield girls soccer coach earns career win 350 as Cardinals top Boardman

Phil Simone won his 350th game Monday night thanks to a pair of goals from Kailey Charnesky

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield girls soccer head coach Phil Simone earned career win number 350 Monday night as his Cardinals topped Boardman 2-0.

Canfield opened the scoring in the first few minutes thanks to a goal from Kailey Charnesky, the score would stay that way into halftime.

In the second half, the Cardinals doubled their lead when Charnesky hammered home a rebound right on the goal line.

Canfield improves to 6-2 on the season.

