BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield girls soccer head coach Phil Simone earned career win number 350 Monday night as his Cardinals topped Boardman 2-0.
Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.
Canfield opened the scoring in the first few minutes thanks to a goal from Kailey Charnesky, the score would stay that way into halftime.
In the second half, the Cardinals doubled their lead when Charnesky hammered home a rebound right on the goal line.
Canfield improves to 6-2 on the season.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- 350 and Counting! Canfield girls soccer coach earns career win 350 as Cardinals top Boardman
- ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion is added to Airbnb – for just $30
- Alliance officer credited with transformation of training facility
- Lawrence G. Briner, Alliance, Ohio
- Roger Edwards, Alliance, Ohio