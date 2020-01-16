3,000 bound? McDonald’s Zach Rasile racing up Ohio’s all-time scoring list

The Blue Devils guard is averaging over 40 points per game this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Only one boys basketball player in Ohio high school history has reached 3,000 career points. McDonald senior Zach Rasile could be the second.

The Blue Devils guard is averaging over 40 points per game this year, with 9 games left in the regular season, followed by the Division IV tournament.

If Rasile can continue scoring at his current pace, it would take just 12 more games to reach that 3,000 point milestone.

Zach Rasile currently ranks 9th on Ohio’s all-time list with 2,557 career points, and will soon pass some notable players. He is 25 points away passing Mathews grad Rex Leach (a mark set back in 1955), and 90 points away from passing LeBron James.

Ohio’s all-time scoring leader is Jon Diebler with 3,208 career points. The rest of the top-ten is listed below:

OHIO ALL-TIME SCORING LIST

1.) 3,208 – Jon Diebler, Fostoria (2003-2004) & Upper Sandusky (2004-2007)

2.) 2,977 – Luke Kennard, Franklin (2011-2015)

3.) 2,958 – Jay Burson, New Concord John Glenn (1981-1985)

4.) 2,680 – Geno Ford, Cambridge (1989-1993)

5.) 2,646 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (1999-2003)

6.) 2,581 – Rex Leach, Vienna Mathews (1951-1955)

7.) 2,573 – Mike Phillips, Akron Manchester (1970-1974)

8.) 2,567 – Bill Szabo, Oberlin Firelands (1976-1980)

9.) 2,557 – Zach Rasile, McDonald (2016-2020)

10.) 2,562 – Nate Davis, Bellaire (2002-2006)