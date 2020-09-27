3,000 and Counting! Hickory’s Henwood hits milestone mark in big win over Slippery Rock

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Michael Henwood threw for 6 touchdowns as Hickory improves to 3-0 after their 45-0 win over Slippery Rock tonight. In the win, Henwood passed the 3,000 yard mark for his career. Henwood completed 17 of 23 passes for 340 yards (according to Ryan Briggs). Ramarion Whitehead and Matthew Cannone each caught two touchdown passes.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

On Friday, the Hornets will attempt to keep their winning ways going as they welcome Grove City.

Slippery Rock has dropped two straight after their season opening win over Sharon (27-7). Next Friday, the Rockets will travel to Sharon to take on the Tigers.

SCORING CHART

Hickory, 45-0

First Quarter

H – Ramarion Whitehead, 19-yard TD catch from Michael Henwood (H 7-0)

H – Ramarion Whitehead, 69-yard TD catch from Michael Henwood (H 14-0)

H – Lukas Jones, 25-yard FG (H 17-0)

Second Quarter

H – Matthew Cannone, 27-yard TD catch from Michael Henwood (H 24-0)

H – Rocco Iacino, 16-yard TD catch from Michael Henwood (H 31-0)

H – Matthew Cannone, 4-yard TD catch from Michael Henwood (H 38-0)

Third Quarter

H – Clay Wiesen, 1-yard TD catch from Michael Henwood (H 45-0)