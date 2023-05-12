SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Salem standouts have officially signed to continue their basketball careers in the college ranks.

Abbie Davidson, Kami Rohm, and Zoie Reid all took part in a recent signing ceremony at Salem High School.

Abbie Davidson officially signed to play at Youngstown State. She was a four-year starter and leading scorer for the Quakers, averaging 15.7 points per game. She was also the team leader in steals averaging 3.8 per contest, while likewise adding 3 assists per game.

Davidson was a member of the WKBN Girls Starting Five Class of 2023.

Kami Rohm

Kami Rohm will continue her career at John Carroll University. She averaged 7.5 points 6.5 rebounds, and a team-high 3.5 assists per game last season. She also added 3.3 steals per game on the defensive end.

Zoie Reid

Zoie Reid is heading to play at Penn State Beaver. The senior standout was a team captain for the Quakers and averaged 2.9 points per game.

The trio helped lead Salem to 72 wins and a pair of league titles in the last four years. This season, they set the school record for wins in a season with 22. The Quakers held opponents to under 30 points per game this season, the lowest mark in school history.