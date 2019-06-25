3-peat meet and greet: Champion celebrates latest softball state title

The Golden Flashes are tied for most in Ohio all-time with nine state championships

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a three-peat celebration Monday night at Champion High School.

The Golden Flashes’ Softball Team was being honored for winning a third consecutive state title earlier this month…which tied them for most in the state all-time.

Team members, coaches, family members, and other community members were on hand for the event. And many were still soaking in the remarkable accomplishment.

“It’s funny because sometimes I lay in bed, and I’ll wake up and I still can’t hardly believe it.,” Head Coach Cheryl Weaver said. “We are still up on cloud nine. there’s no words anymore to even describe what’s going on. But we’re glad the school is doing this for us tonight. And the community, we’re just very thankful.”

Champion players likewise remain ecstatic about the third consecutive title.

“For Champion, community plays a great impact of us winning state,” Junior Allison Smith said. “We couldn’t have done it without them. We couldn’t have done it without the fans there. the motivation they give us, the energy they produce for us while we play is awesome.”