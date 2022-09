NEW CONCORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The #3 ranked Mount Union Purple Raiders went on the road and dismantled Muskingum on Saturday 59-0.

Mount Union led just 7-0 after the first quarter but exploded for 28 points in the second quarter, paced by three DeAndre Parker touchdowns.

Quarterback Braxton Plunk had three touchdowns on the night, one on the ground and two passes to Wayne Ruby Junior.

With the win, the Purple Raiders improve to 3-0 and will travel to Ohio Northern next week for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.