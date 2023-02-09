LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman girls basketball team used a 16-4 run in the second quarter to lead their way to a win over Liberty 57-48 Thursday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Spartans led by just two at the end of the first quarter but used the run to push their lead to 13 by halftime.

Gia Triveri led Boardman with 20 points on the night and Cami Goske added 10.

For Liberty, Aaliyah Foster had a team-high 19 points while Demi Watson added 18.

With the win, Boardman improves to 14-8 while Liberty falls to 11-9.