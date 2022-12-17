HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — The Warren Harding boys basketball team trailed at the half but rallied in the second half to get a 46-28 win over Kennedy Catholic on Saturday night.

KC led 18-14 at the half, but the Raiders would outscore the Golden Eagles 32-10 in the second half.

For Warren Harding, Jacob Lawrence had a game-high 12 points while Chaz Coleman had 11.

For Kennedy Catholic, Levi Hailstock had a team-high 9 points.

With the win, Harding improves to 4-2, while the Golden Eagles drop to 1-2.