HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Howland boys basketball team outscored Newton Falls 19-7 en route to a 55-40 win on Tuesday night.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Newton Falls had a 2-point lead at the half but was outscored 31-14 in the second half.

For Howland, John Parry led the way with 15 points while Alex Henry had 14 and Ben Bronson added 12.

Mac Haidet had a team-high 13 for Newton Falls while Dom Greathouse had 10.

Howland improves to 3-0 while Newton Falls drops to 4-1.