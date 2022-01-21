WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Harding boys basketball team used a big third quarter to lead the Raiders to a win over Austintown-Fitch 62-51 on Friday night.

The Falcons held a 28-27 lead at the half but Harding went on a 21-12 run in the third quarter to take the lead and push the game out of reach.

Tyriq Ivory led the Raiders with 25 points while Duncan Moy added 18 points in the win.

For Fitch, Devin Sherwood had a team-high 17 points while DeShaun Vaughn had 16 and Allen Underwood added 10.