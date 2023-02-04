CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State scored just 23 points in the second half as they fell on the road to Cleveland State 81-48 Saturday afternoon.

The Penguins were outscored 45-23 in the second half.

YSU would hold the lead just one time in the opening 90 seconds at 1-0.

Dena Jarrells and Emily Saunders led the Penguins with 8 points each on the night.

For Cleveland State, Amele Ngwafang led the Vikings with a game-high 21 while Destiny Leo had 18.

With the loss, Youngstown State has now dropped back-to-back games and has a record of 16-7 on the season.