WEATHERSFIELD TWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney posted a shutout in the second half to lead the Cardinals to a win Saturday night, 31-14 Saturday night.

Leading 7-6 in the 2nd quarter, Ashton O’Brien hooked up with Alec DelSignore for a 13-yard touchdown to make it 14-6.

After a Lake Catholic touchdown, Mooney would go down the field and Nick Pregibon connected on a 27-yard field goal to give the Cardinals the lead 17-14 going into the half.

The score would stay that way until late in the 4th when O’Brien would find Will Desmond for a three-yard touchdown to seal the deal for Mooney.

With the win, the Cardinals improve to 1-1.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

