TITUSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Reynolds High School football team scored 14-unanswered points in the fourth quarter to lead the Raiders to a win in the Class A District 10 championship over Eisenhower 28-14 on Saturday.

The two teams were deadlocked at 14 in the fourth quarter when Jalen Wagner broke free for a 56-yard touchdown which game Reynolds a 22-14 lead.

They would extend the lead later in the quarter when Brayden McCloskey found Haydin McLaughlin for a 28-yard touchdown to push the Raiders lead to 28-14.

Reynolds advances to face Port Allegheny in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals with the time and location to be determined.