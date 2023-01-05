YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team scored 49 points in the second half to lead the Penguins to a rout of Robert Morris 78-56 Thursday night at Beeghly Center.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

YSU led by four at the half but quickly opened the lead to double digits in the second half.

At one point, the Penguins went on a 17-2 run to extend the lead to nearly 30.

Dwayne Cohill led Youngstown State with 23 points while Brandon Rush had 14 and Malek Green added 12.

YSU moves to 11-5 overall and 3-2 in Horizon League play. They return to play on Saturday at home to IUPUI with tip-off slated for 2 p.m.