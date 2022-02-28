YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 28 student athletes from 6 local high schools have qualified for the OHSAA Division II State Bowling Tournament.

Struthers will send both their girls and boys teams to Columbus this year. The Champion girls team also qualified, along with four individual bowlers from East Liverpool, LaBrae, Liberty and Ursuline.

The Division II State Tournament will take place this Friday and Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. The Division I State Tournament will take place next weekend.

The rest of the state qualifiers are listed below:

DIVISION II – GIRLS

Champion – Head Coach: Dale Johnson

Kyra Dickson, 11

Alayna Wildman, 10

Krysa Dickson, 11

Brianna Williams, 12

Ashley Nicholas, 12

Sami Plott, 9

Laci Rodgers, 11

Samantha Peebles, 9

Struthers – Head Coach: Bob Eisenbraun Jr

Mackinzie Allen, 10

Claire Coppola, 9

Arlene Groves, 11

Hailey Degenaro, 12

Mary Williams, 11

Karla Martinez, 12

Sophia Previte, 9

Alyson Mitchum, 11

Gia Radilovic, 12 – Ursuline

DIVISION II – BOYS

Struthers – Head Coach: Bob Eisenbraun

Brennan Baber, 11

Ben Bishop, 11

Jon Horton, 12

Dom Ferrar, 11

Sean Lane, 12

Nick Johnson, 9

Dylan Woolensack, 9

Colin Tarr, 12

Nathan Kelly, 11 – East Liverpool

Joseph Nohra, 12 – Liberty

Lucas Lancaster, 12 – LaBrae