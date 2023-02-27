COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – 28 student athletes from five local high schools have qualified for the OHSAA Division II State Bowling Tournament.

Struthers high school will once again send both their boys and girls teams to Columbus. LaBrae’s girls team also qualified along with five individual bowlers this season.

The Division II State Tournament will take place this Friday and Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. The Division I State Tournament will take place next weekend.

The complete list of Division II State Qualifiers are listed below:

DIVISION II – TEAM QUALIFIERS

Struthers Girls

Mackinzie Allen, 11

Arlene Groves, 12

Sofia Previte, 10

Mary Williams, 12

Makenzie Granger, 10

Jimena Cardanas, 11

Clare Coppola, 10

LaBrae Girls

Courtney Bates, 12

Jennifer Johnson, 11

Jessica Morris, 11

Madison Touart, 10

Sarah Reakes, 11

Lindsey Brigham, 11

Karli Lancaster, 12

Abigail Khelm, 11

Struthers Boys

Dom Farrar, 12

Brennan Baber, 12

Ben Bishop, 12

Owen Eisenbraun, 9

Dylan Woolensack, 10

Vince Perfilio, 10

Nick Johnson, 10

Dakota Kuhley, 11

DIVISION II – INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS

Addison Rudibaugh, 10 – East Liverpool

Nathan Kelly, 12 – East Liverpool

Christian Haught, 11 – LaBrae

Zach Bregar, 10 – McDonald

Chris Combs, 12 – United