COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – 28 student athletes from five local high schools have qualified for the OHSAA Division II State Bowling Tournament.
Struthers high school will once again send both their boys and girls teams to Columbus. LaBrae’s girls team also qualified along with five individual bowlers this season.
The Division II State Tournament will take place this Friday and Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. The Division I State Tournament will take place next weekend.
The complete list of Division II State Qualifiers are listed below:
DIVISION II – TEAM QUALIFIERS
Struthers Girls
Mackinzie Allen, 11
Arlene Groves, 12
Sofia Previte, 10
Mary Williams, 12
Makenzie Granger, 10
Jimena Cardanas, 11
Clare Coppola, 10
LaBrae Girls
Courtney Bates, 12
Jennifer Johnson, 11
Jessica Morris, 11
Madison Touart, 10
Sarah Reakes, 11
Lindsey Brigham, 11
Karli Lancaster, 12
Abigail Khelm, 11
Struthers Boys
Dom Farrar, 12
Brennan Baber, 12
Ben Bishop, 12
Owen Eisenbraun, 9
Dylan Woolensack, 10
Vince Perfilio, 10
Nick Johnson, 10
Dakota Kuhley, 11
DIVISION II – INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Addison Rudibaugh, 10 – East Liverpool
Nathan Kelly, 12 – East Liverpool
Christian Haught, 11 – LaBrae
Zach Bregar, 10 – McDonald
Chris Combs, 12 – United