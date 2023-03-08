COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Twenty-seven student-athletes from 19 local high schools have qualified for the OHSAA Wrestling State Tournament this weekend.

South Range and United led the Valley this season with three state qualifiers each.

The tournament begins Friday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus and concludes Sunday evening with the championship matches.

Here’s the complete list of 2023 State Qualifiers by weight class, followed by their grade level and season record:

DIVISION I

215 pounds – Mark Stankorb, Austintown-Fitch, (11), 23-8

DIVISION II

120 pounds – Robert Buchheit, Beaver Local, (9), 38-4

126 pounds – Adam Heckman, Howland, (11), 41-4

126 pounds – Tyler Scharrer, Canfield, (10), 28-4

144 pounds – Carter Mock, Howland, (12), 34-11

150 pounds – Aiden Stecker, Salem, (10), 37-8

165 pounds – Hudson Brink, West Branch, (12), 40-8

175 pounds – Dominic Pagan, Poland Seminary, (12), 31-8

175 pounds – Gabe Morgan, Beaver Local, (11), 36-7

285 pounds – Nick Bowser, Hubbard, (11), 39-5

DIVISION III

106 pounds – Quintin Burns, Liberty, (12), 40-10

126 pounds – Owen McDevitt, Jackson-Milton, (12), 39-6

132 pounds – Landen Duncan, Southington, (12), 33-7

144 pounds – Braeden Stallworth, Crestview, (12), 42-2

150 pounds – Tyson Seesholtz, South Range, (9), 47-3

157 pounds – Jacob Starkey, South Range, (12), 41-5

165 pounds – Gabe Bissenbach, Southern, (11), 31-6

175 pounds – Wyatt Morris, Southern, (12), 31-6

215 pounds – Christopher Colucci, South Range, (12), 40-1

285 pounds – Dallas McCracken, United, (11), 45-7

285 pounds – Kip Stewart, Columbiana, (12), 34-9

GIRLS

110 pounds – Lexi Beadle, Boardman, (11), 32-2

125 pounds – Auston Brown, United, (9), 40-3

130 pounds – Emily Flynn, Hubbard, (10), 31-6

140 pounds – Olive Karam, Champion, (12), 31-3

155 pounds – Makya Newlun, East Liverpool, (11), 19-0

235 pounds – Dakota McCracken, United, (10), 30-4