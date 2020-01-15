26 and counting… Steelers add another to Pro Football Hall of Fame

FILE – This Aug. 6, 2016, file photo shows former Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football player Donnie Shell during ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Shell was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, announced Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Steelers’ safety Donnie Shell was one of 10 named on Wednesday to be enshrined this summer into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Shell was an undrafted rookie in 1974 and finished his career as five-time Pro Bowler and four-time Super Bowl champion.

He played 14 years in the NFL, all of which came with the Steelers, and racked up 51 career interceptions.

Shell will join former Steelers’ head coach Bill Cowher as members of the Centennial Class of 2020.

He is the 10th player from Pittsburgh’s dominant 1970s team and the 26th overall player from the franchise to be inducted to the Hall of Fame.