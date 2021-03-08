25 local wrestlers qualify for this weekend’s State Tournament

Beaver Local and South Range will each send 5 wrestlers to State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The 84th OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament will take place March 13 and 14. All three divisions will compete at three different high schools this season.

The following local wrestlers have qualified for the State Tournament this weekend:

DIVISION I – Hilliard Darby High School

138 lbs

Colin Roberts (SR) – Austintown Fitch (47-2)

285 lbs

Jake Powell (SR) – Boardman (47-3)

DIVISION II – Highland High School

106 lbs

Ty Stricko (SO) – Canfield (19-6)

126 lbs

Mark Emmerling (JR) – Beaver Local (27-6)

138 lbs

Devon Salsberry (SR) – Beaver Local (30-2)

145 lbs

Logan Ours (JR) – Beaver Local (30-0)

Jacob Caudle (SR) – Poland (37-7)

160 lbs

Eric Williams (SO) – East Liverpool (28-4)

Logan Krulik (SR) – Beaver Local (21-6)

170 lbs

Caiden Hart (SR) – Salem (35-3)

Howard Williams (SR) – East Liverpool (26-4)

182 lbs

Jonathan Potts (SR) – Beaver Local (30-3)

195 lbs

Dillon Smith (JR) – Poland (30-8)

220 lbs

Kenny Marra (SR) – West Branch (35-2)

285 lbs

Gage Gibson (JR) – Howland (20-4)

Nick Bowser (FR) – Hubbard (33-7)

DIVISION III – Marion Harding High School

106 lbs

Hunter Newell (SO) – South Range (34-11)

113 lbs

Landen Duncan (SO) – Southington (16-6)

120 lbs

Raymond Cmil (JR) – South Range (42-2)

126 lbs

Michael Markulin (JR) – South Range (41-5)

138 lbs

A.J. Coppersmith (SO) – Crestview (33-6)

160 lbs

Jacob Starkey (SO) – South Range (38-8)

170 lbs

Logan Cormell (JR) – South Range (41-7)

220 lbs

Caden Weekely (SR) – Wellsville (29-8)

285 lbs

Seth Phillips (SR) – Western Reserve (37-3)