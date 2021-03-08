25 local wrestlers qualify for this weekend’s State Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The 84th OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament will take place March 13 and 14. All three divisions will compete at three different high schools this season.
The following local wrestlers have qualified for the State Tournament this weekend:
DIVISION I – Hilliard Darby High School
138 lbs
Colin Roberts (SR) – Austintown Fitch (47-2)
285 lbs
Jake Powell (SR) – Boardman (47-3)
DIVISION II – Highland High School
106 lbs
Ty Stricko (SO) – Canfield (19-6)
126 lbs
Mark Emmerling (JR) – Beaver Local (27-6)
138 lbs
Devon Salsberry (SR) – Beaver Local (30-2)
145 lbs
Logan Ours (JR) – Beaver Local (30-0)
Jacob Caudle (SR) – Poland (37-7)
160 lbs
Eric Williams (SO) – East Liverpool (28-4)
Logan Krulik (SR) – Beaver Local (21-6)
170 lbs
Caiden Hart (SR) – Salem (35-3)
Howard Williams (SR) – East Liverpool (26-4)
182 lbs
Jonathan Potts (SR) – Beaver Local (30-3)
195 lbs
Dillon Smith (JR) – Poland (30-8)
220 lbs
Kenny Marra (SR) – West Branch (35-2)
285 lbs
Gage Gibson (JR) – Howland (20-4)
Nick Bowser (FR) – Hubbard (33-7)
DIVISION III – Marion Harding High School
106 lbs
Hunter Newell (SO) – South Range (34-11)
113 lbs
Landen Duncan (SO) – Southington (16-6)
120 lbs
Raymond Cmil (JR) – South Range (42-2)
126 lbs
Michael Markulin (JR) – South Range (41-5)
138 lbs
A.J. Coppersmith (SO) – Crestview (33-6)
160 lbs
Jacob Starkey (SO) – South Range (38-8)
170 lbs
Logan Cormell (JR) – South Range (41-7)
220 lbs
Caden Weekely (SR) – Wellsville (29-8)
285 lbs
Seth Phillips (SR) – Western Reserve (37-3)