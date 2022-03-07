COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Twenty-five local athletes from 13 area high schools have qualified for the 2022 OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament this year.

The State Tournament begins this Friday, March 11th and runs though Sunday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

South Range led the Valley with eight state qualifiers this year. Beaver Local will send four wrestlers to Columbus this weekend.

The complete list of state qualifiers is listed below:

DIVISION I

113 pounds – Jacob Ferguson, Austintown Fitch, (12), 40-4

157 pounds – Tyler Lintner, Austintown Fitch, (11), 46-4

175 pounds – Sean O’Horo, Boardman, (12), 43-1

DIVISION II

120 pounds – Cyle Burt, Salem, (10), 32-11

126 pounds – Tyler Scharrer, Canfield, (9), 44-9

132 pounds – Jaymin Salsberry, Beaver Local, (12), 30-4

138 pounds – Mark Emmerling Jr, Beaver Local, (12), 34-7

157 pounds – Logan Ours, Beaver Local, (12), 31-2

175 pounds – Gabe Morgan, Beaver Local, (10), 29-12

190 pounds – Dillon Smith, Poland Seminary, (12), 29-6

215 pounds – Steven Marra, West Branch, (12), 42-1

215 pounds – Jimmy Scharrer, Canfield, (11), 33-11

285 pounds – Gage Gibson, Howland, (12), 24-4

DIVISION III

106 pounds – Hunter Newell, South Range, (11), 43-6

113 pounds – Owen McDevitt, Jackson-Milton, (11), 18-2

113 pounds – Dominic Leone, Liberty, (12), 41-8

126 pounds – Clayton Kramer, South Range, (12), 35-12

132 pounds – Raymond Cmil, South Range, (12), 38-1

138 pounds – Michael Markulin, South Range, (12), 45-4

144 pounds – Jacob Richardson, South Range, (11), 37-8

150 pounds – A.J. Coppersmith, Crestview, (11), 38-2

157 pounds – Jacob Starkey, South Range, (11), 43-8

165 pounds – Logan Cormell, South Range, (12), 48-6

215 pounds – Christopher Colucci, South Range, (11), 42-7

285 pounds – Dallas McCracken, United Local, (10), 43-6