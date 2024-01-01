YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 2023 is coming to an end, and here in the Valley, we had so many memorable sports moments.

Many coaches, athletes and teams left their marks in 2023, having milestone wins and cementing themselves in school history. Canfield girls soccer coach, Phil Simone netted his 400th win as a coach, West Middlesex volleyball coach Carole O’Dell struck 200 wins, and many more.

Student-athletes also had a year to remember, creating stats that will live on in their schools’ hallways, gyms and banners. Kennedy Catholics’ Layke Fields, Badger’s Duncan Moy, Warren JFK’s Michael Condoleon and Jaden Rishel all eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in basketball. Then in Volleyball, Fitch’s Rylie Simons hit 1,000 assists and Crestview’s Grace Auer had her 1,000th career kill and 1,000th career dig.

Some teams went to places they had never been before, like Badger boys golf, which competed in its first state tournament.

We had multiple State Champions across Ohio and Pennsylvania, including girls basketball, softball, track, cross country and golf, just to name a few.

We also had a great year for football, in Ohio Ursuline, Struthers and South Range all made it to the Regional championships.

In Pennsylvania, Hickory won its first district 10 championship since 2020 and made it to the PIAA Class 3A state semifinals.

Farrell won its third consecutive District 10 2A championship and made it to the state quarterfinals.

Our Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year was Farrell Senior quarterback Kabron Smith. Smith has 4,673 yards passing and 60 career touchdowns, which make him the program’s all-time leading passer and scorer.

In Ohio, our Big 22 Player of the Year was Niles senior running back Antuan Gardner. He will graduate with over 5,000 rushing yards and 65 career touchdowns, all records for Niles.

In college sports, YSU football made its first playoff appearance and win since 2016, beating Duquesne. The team had an 8-5 finish. Salem’s Mitch Davidson had one of the best seasons a YSU quarterback has ever seen, setting multiple records.

Youngstown State men’s basketball won their first regular season Horizon League title in the 2022-2023 season. This season the team is 10-4 and 4th in the conference.

YSU women’s basketball team last season went 19-11. YSU’s Lilly Ritz shined, as she was the first player in school history to be named First-Team All-Horizon and to the league’s All-Defensive team. This season head coach John Barnes took a leave of absence, and the team is 5-9, hopeful for the new year.

Even more local colleges had success, as the Slippery Rock football team had a playoff berth in the Division II Quarterfinals, posting a 12-2 season.

Grove City College had its first-ever NCAA playoff berth in football, getting to the Division III Football Championships second round, and having an 11-1 season.

Mount Union football also went an impressive 11-1 and made it to the second round of the Division III playoffs.

Now to the professional leagues, The Guardians and the Pirates both had high hopes. But both teams went 76-86 and missed the post-season. Good thing for the Guardians, the team will have the number one pick in the 2024 MLB draft lottery. The Guardians also hired new manager Stephen Vogt after Terry Francona stepped down.

The Cavaliers had a solid 2022-2023 campaign with Donovan Mitchell thriving. However, the team disappointed in the playoffs, losing to the Knicks in the first round.

In the NFL, the Steelers started off rocky, firing Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett has been injured for most of the season, but the team’s playoff hopes are still alive at 9-7.

Next, the Browns injuries mounted this season, losing both running-back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson for the year. But Kevin Stefanski has willed his team to the playoffs, having winning games with four different starting quarterbacks. Joe Flacco was signed in November and he has found his youth again, propelling the browns to a playoff berth.

With multiple state championships and a lot of highs this past year, 2023 will go down in the history books for one to remember.