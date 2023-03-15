COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that Pickerington Central High School senior Devin Royal was named 2023 Ohio Mr. Basketball.

Centerville senior Gabe Cupps, who won the Mr. Basketball award last year, finished as the runner-up.

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy sophomore Darryn Peterson was third in the voting, followed by senior Dailyn Swain of Columbus Africentric, sophomore Jerry Easter II of Toledo Emmanuel Christian, senior Bede Lori of Caldwell and junior Luke Skaljac of Brecksville-Broadview Heights.

Royal is averaging 19.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season for the 23-5 Tigers. They will face Centerville (25-3) in a Division I state semifinal at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at University of Dayton Arena.



Royal is a three-year starter, having averaged 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists during last year’s state title run.

He committed to Ohio State on Aug. 2 and scored a career-high 40 points Jan. 13 in a win at Reynoldsburg.

Royal has scored 1,504 career points during his high school career.

Previous Ohio Mr. Basketball Winners

2023 – Devin Royal, Pickerington Central

2022 – Gabe Cupps, Centerville

2021 – Malaki Branham, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2020 – VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge

2019 – Samari Curtis, Xenia

2018 – Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington

2017 – Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South

2016 – Xavier Simpson, Lima Senior

2015 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2014 – Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2013 – Marc Loving, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

2012 – Justin Fritts, Mentor

2011 – Trey Burke, Columbus Northland

2010 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2009 – Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2008 – William Buford, Toledo Libbey

2007 – Jon Diebler, Upper Sandusky

2006 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2005 – O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2004 – Jamar Butler, Lima Shawnee

2003 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2002 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2001 – LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2000 – (tie) Tony Stockman, Medina; Chester Mason, Cleveland South

1999 – Isaac Jefferson, Columbus West

1998 – William “Sonny” Johnson, Garfield Heights

1997 – Kenny Gregory, Independence

1996 – Jason Collier, Springfield Catholic

1995 – Damon Stringer, Cleveland Heights

1994 – Aaron Hutchins, Lima Central Catholic

1993 – Geno Ford, Cambridge

1992 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1991 – Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1990 – Bob Patton Jr., Youngstown Liberty

1989 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber

1988 – Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber