CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians will open the 2023 season on Thursday night on the road in Seattle. First pitch is slated for 10:10 p.m. from T-Mobile Park.

Barring any unforeseen late trades or signings, the Guardians’ opening day roster is now set.

Manager Terry Francona will have 13 pitchers and 13 position players on the 26-man roster to start the season.

The following is the expected opening day roster:

Pitchers

RHP Shane Bieber

RHP Aaron Civale

RHP Emmanuel Clase

RHP Xzavion Curry

RHP Enyel De Los Santos

RHP Hunter Gaddis

LHP Tim Herrin

RHP James Karinchak

RHP Eli Morgan

RHP Zach Plesac

RHP Cal Quantrill

RHP Nick Sandlin

RHP Trevor Stephan

Catchers

Cam Gallagher

Meibrys Viloria

Mike Zunino

Infielders

Gabriel Arias

Josh Bell

Andres Gimenez

Josh Naylor

Jose Ramirez

Amed Rosario

Outfielders

Will Brennan

Oscar Gonzalez

Steven Kwan

Myles Straw