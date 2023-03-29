CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians will open the 2023 season on Thursday night on the road in Seattle. First pitch is slated for 10:10 p.m. from T-Mobile Park.
Barring any unforeseen late trades or signings, the Guardians’ opening day roster is now set.
Manager Terry Francona will have 13 pitchers and 13 position players on the 26-man roster to start the season.
The following is the expected opening day roster:
Pitchers
RHP Shane Bieber
RHP Aaron Civale
RHP Emmanuel Clase
RHP Xzavion Curry
RHP Enyel De Los Santos
RHP Hunter Gaddis
LHP Tim Herrin
RHP James Karinchak
RHP Eli Morgan
RHP Zach Plesac
RHP Cal Quantrill
RHP Nick Sandlin
RHP Trevor Stephan
Catchers
Cam Gallagher
Meibrys Viloria
Mike Zunino
Infielders
Gabriel Arias
Josh Bell
Andres Gimenez
Josh Naylor
Jose Ramirez
Amed Rosario
Outfielders
Will Brennan
Oscar Gonzalez
Steven Kwan
Myles Straw