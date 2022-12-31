YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 2022 was another year to remember across many sports here in the Valley, with big wins and huge milestones picked up by many different athletes, coaches and teams.

Starting in the coaching rank, legendary wins were picked up by a few, including 800 for East Liverpool and Valley legend Dan McKinstry in October.

As well as Canfield’s historic basketball coach John Cullen hitting the 600 mark and Mcdonald’s Tony Mitisi with win number 500 in November and December.

And difference makers made their names known in 2022, like fitch softball freshman sensation Sydnie Watts was named to MaxPreps Underclass All-American softball team after winning 23 games with a 0.83 era and 314 strikeouts.

On the hardwood: 1,000 kills for Fitch’s Jocelyn Jourdan, 1,000 assists for Crestview’s Grace Auer in the volleyball ranks.

Then a slew of basketball players joining the 1,000-point club, like Springfields Jacey Mullen, Liberty’s Demi Watson and Ursuline’s Terrance Pankey among many others to hit the career milestone.

And on then on the gridiron, another unforgettable season. Cardinal Mooney picked up program win 500, West Branch’s Dru DeShields and Salem’s Jackson Johnson both shattering basically all school records respectively.

While we also saw some of the most impressive single-game performances ever this year, with Vinny Ballone tossing nine touchdowns, winning the state record, and Fitch’s Jamell James ripping off a school record 305 yards and six touchdowns in a playoff game!

But not many were better than these two: Our WKBN Pennsylvania Player of the Year, Jalen Wagner, who set all of Reynolds’ rushing records on his way to almost 3,000 rushing yards.

And our WKBN Ohio Player of the Year: Canfield quarterback and Indiana commit Broc Lowry.

Lowry not only became the school’s leader in passing yards, rushing yards and touchdowns for a career, but he’ll also be leaving the Canfield program on top after a convincing state championship win for the 14-1 Cardinals.

Then, of course, there were a few more record breakers that led their teams all the way. South Range quarterback Billy Skripac and wide receiver Shane Lindstrom each set four school records on their way to a perfect 15-0 season and a dominant state championship win for long-time head coach Dan Yeagley.

Over at Youngstown State, the womens basketball team claimed the first Horizon League regular season title in school history.

Then come football season, Salem grad Mitch Davidson took over for the Penguins football team, narrowly missing out on a playoff berth after a 7-4 season.

A season where senior running back Jaleel McLaughlin set the NCAA’s all-time rushing record and was named conference player of the year.

It was also plenty busy in the professional ranks, the Cleveland baseball team officially became the Guardians and really entered the season with no expectations.

But quickly, the Guardians and Terry Francona shocked the baseball world becoming the youngest team to make the postseason since the ’83 Mets, thanks to a legendary moment from rookie Oscar Gonzalez to push this team to the postseason.

And the guards took a play out of the Cavs playbook of shattering expectations, going from a 22-50 team to ending the 2022 season a 44-38 team.

Then a few months after the season in September, All-Star Donovan Mitchell was acquired by the Cavs, putting this team on many radars heading into 2023.

Then there are those Cleveland Browns, who have seen another roller-coaster year. In March, the team acquired Deshaun Watson after he missed a whole year amidst sexual assault allegations. In August, Watson was handed an 11-game suspension, then returned to a 4-7 team. Despite the rust, Watson rattled off two wins in his first three games, before ultimately being eliminated for the playoffs and gearing up for next year.

But one team headed into the new year still in playoff contention, of course, the Pittsburgh Steelers. It looked murky there for a while post-Big Ben Era, but Mike Tomlin and this Black and Gold defense are ready to enter 2023 proving more people wrong.

Highlight after highlight, two state champions in one day, another great year of sports here in the Valley.