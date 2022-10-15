BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2022 All-American Conference Cross Country Championships were held in Boardman, with two teams and individuals taking home first place honors.

Gabby Vennetti of Boardman won the girls event, while Blake Baker of Canfield took first place in the boys event.

In the team portion, Boardman girl’s edged out Canfield by four points to take the team crown.

In the boys division, Austintown Fitch captured first place at the AAC championships, beating second place Canfield by 11 points.