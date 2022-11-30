CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield will make its first appearance in the state championship game in 17 years on Friday night.

“There’s going to be a lot more things that are greater than this football game on Friday night that they’re going to experience in their lifetime, but Friday night, right now, is the most important thing,” says Canfield head coach Mike Pavlansky.

In December 2005, Canfield made its first appearance in the state championship game and fell just 3 points shy of bringing home the trophy. It was an unforgettable experience for the players and coaches and one they’re passing along to this year’s team.

On Monday, Canfield players received personal notes from the 2005 team with thoughts, memories and advice about the challenge ahead.

“It’s neat when the former players reach out to the current team,” says Pavlansky. “I think our players have developed a bond through the years playing for Canfield, being here, growing up here.”

“It’s awesome to have guys giving us support from teams that we’ve looked up to our whole lives, giving us pointers about what it’s like to be in games like that,” says Canfield linebacker Dom Marzano.

“Reading the notes they’ve sent us just gives me chills,” says Canfield quarterback Broc Lowry. “We’re just trying to not come up short this year and actually take it home.”

“I like to think that Canfield is a football town and we got a lot of people backing us up,” says Marzano. “It’s just great to see everybody there, everybody giving us the support. It just means so much to everybody in the program.”

Canfield head coach Mike Pavlansky is no stranger to big games. He coached the team in 2005, but still spent the week seeking advice from former State Champion coaches.

“The biggest piece of advice we picked up was, Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock, it’s a football game,” says Pavlansky. “It’s not a state championship game. It’s a football game. And if we can play to the best of our ability we’re going to have a chance in the fourth quarter to win the football game. And if you win, then you’re called a state champion. But ultimately, it’s a football game.”

Canfield (13-1) will take on Bloom-Carroll (14-) this Friday at 3 p.m. in Canton.