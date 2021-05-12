200-and-counting: Mathews coach reflects on reaching major milestone

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews’ Head Softball Coach Jim Nicula recorded his 200th career victory in a 10-0 win over Jefferson in six innings last Saturday.

Watch the video to hear his thoughts on reaching the major career milestone.

Nicula is now 202-47 overall as a head coach.

Mathews is the number one seed in Division IV in the upcoming District Softball Tournament. The Mustangs opened tournament play with a dominant 17-0 win over Southern in the Division IV Sectionals on Wednesday.

The top-seeded Lady Stangs return to action on Monday against Badger in the Division IV District Semifinal at Candlelight Knolls in Warren. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.