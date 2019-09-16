2 students hospitalized during Warren JFK football game

These injuries happened during two separate plays according to a school official

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One student from John F. Kennedy High School in Warren is out of the Intensive Care Unit and another went into surgery following a football game Friday.

The Warren JFK Football team listed the names of the two players in a tweet Saturday.

Nate McCue was out of the ICU on Saturday. According to a school official, he was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, diagnosed with a concussion and released.

The official said Jordan Edmundson was in surgery Saturday for a broken foot. He’s also being treated for knee surgery on the other leg.

The students were injured during two separate plays according to the official.

