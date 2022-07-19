YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of Mahoning Valley Scrappers were selected Tuesday in the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Zach Dezenzo, a 2019 graduate of Marlington high school, was drafted by the Houston Astros with the 373rd pick in the 12th Round.

Dezenzo hit .522 during his senior year at Marlington and was named the conference Player of the Year. He’s played the last three seasons at Ohio State and was named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American in 2019.

Dezenzo played in 20 games this season for Mahoning Valley, hitting .275 with 4 homeruns and 15 RBI.

Kohl Drake, a 6 foot 5 left-handed pitcher, was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 11th Round (319th pick overall).

Drake holds the strikeout record at Walters State and was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year this season.

Drake made one appearance on the hill for Mahoning Valley this season. He finished with 2 strikeouts in just 2 innings of work.