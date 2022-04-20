HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — College sports’ governing body is giving its permission for six state-owned universities in Pennsylvania to continue to compete as separate entities despite merging into two umbrella institutions.

The State System of Higher Education announced the decision Wednesday. It pertains to sports in Division II at Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield, California, Clarion and Edinboro universities.

The NCAA has yet to rule on a small number of Division I teams the schools also field. California, Clarion and Edinboro merged last year into Pennsylvania Western University, or PennWest. The others are now Commonwealth University.

The mergers are part of a systemwide effort to address falling enrollment and financial problems.