2 minutes with Sean Guerriero: Springfield coach likes depth, experience of his team

The Tigers narrowly missed out on the playoffs last year, but have an experienced group of skill players returning

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield football team is coming off a 9-1 season last year, but still missed the playoffs in Division VI.

Their only setback was in Week 5 to McDonald, but the Tigers still did not have enough computer points to punch their ticket to the postseason.

This year, head coach Sean Guerriero is determined to get his team to Week 11. Based on the returning talent, he believes it’s a real possibility.

Guerriero says this is one of the deepest groups of skill players he’s ever had.

