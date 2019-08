Hear from the Salem head coach as the Quakers look to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2017

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem football team has had three winning seasons over the last four years, something this Quakers squad will look to continue.

Watch the video above to head from Salem head coach Ron Johnson about the upcoming season.

Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Crestview

Sept. 6 – United

Sept. 13 – at East Liverpool

Sept. 20 – at Carrollton

Sept. 27 – Canton South

Oct. 4 – at Marlington

Oct. 11 – at Alliance

Oct. 18 – Minerva

Oct. 25 – Kenmore-Garfield

Nov. 1 – West Branch