2 minutes with Ryan Williams: Poland coach previews season ahead

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland football team is coming off a 6-4 season, where they missed the playoffs for just the second time in the past 12 years.

But the Bulldogs are determined to turn things around in the 2019 campaign behind a strong senior class.

Poland Head Coach Ryan Williams is now entering his fourth season as the head man and says the effort from his team this offseason has been outstanding.

The Bulldogs will be tested in the new Northeast 8 Conference this fall and they do not have Canfield on the schedule.

