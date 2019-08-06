Live Now
2 minutes with Joe Ignazio: Boardman coach previews season for young Spartans team

The Spartans are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in school history, but graduated 20 seniors

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Head Coach Joe Ignazio is now entering his seventh season with the Spartans, helping lead them to playoff trips in three of the last four years.

Last year’s team was one of his best, with senior leaders on both sides of the ball that set the tone for this program.

But upon graduation, Ignazio has plenty of spots to fill, especially the skill guys on offense.

Seniors Wrentie Martin and Zach Ryan are currently battling for the quarterback job to replace standout Mike O’Horo.

Meanwhile, Nathan Thompson will man the backfield, with several younger players looking to see playing time as well.

Watch the video above for Coach Ignazio’s full outlook on the 2019 campaign.

